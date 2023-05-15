WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Warren County man was arrested after a chase into the City of Jackson on Monday, May 15.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said a vehicle, which was reported stolen, was spotted in the Flowers community. He said deputies tried to stop the vehicle for failure to yield, and the suspect led deputies on a chase on Interstate 20 into Jackson.

Clinton police also assisted in the pursuit.

The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a pole outside the Wendy’s restaurant off of Highway 18.

The suspect, who has not been identified, has been charged with auto theft and felony eluding. Authorities said he could face additional charges.