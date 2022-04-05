WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies arrested a man after a 48-year-old woman was found dead inside a home.

The incident happened at a home on Leland Drive just after 10:00 p.m. on Monday, April 4. The Vicksburg Post reported the woman, Sheila Hedrick, was found dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies said Joe Shoemaker, 62, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He was taken to the Claiborne County Jail.

Shoemaker was expected to appear in court on Tuesday, April 5.