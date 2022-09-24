WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County grand jury indicted a man for allegedly murdering a woman who lived with him on Leland Drive.

The Vicksburg Post reported John David Shoemaker, 67, is accused of fatally shooting Sheila Marie Hedrick, 48, on April 4.

Reports from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office state that deputies responded to a call in the 200 block of Leland Drive to find Hedrick dead with at least one gunshot wound.

According to the newspaper, Shoemaker was originally charged with first-degree murder when he was arrested.