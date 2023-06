VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The man, who was arrested for allegedly killing a woman who lived with him, pled guilty.

Vicksburg Daily News reported John Shoemaker pled guilty on Thursday, June 15. He will be sentenced on July 6.

Shoemaker was arrested for fatally shooting Sheila Marie Hedrick, 48, on April 4, 2022. The incident happened at a home in the 200 block of Leland Drive.

Authorities said Hedrick had been shot.

Shoemaker was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.