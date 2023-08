VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Warren County man pled guilty to sexual battery of a child under the age of 14.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Samuel Boyd Slade will be sentenced on August 15 in the Warren County Circuit Court. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years to life in prison.

Slade was indicted in February 2023. He was initially charged with two counts of sexual battery and two counts of molestation.

Authorities said the abuse occurred from March 2019 to October 2022.