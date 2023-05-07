WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Warren County man was sentenced after pleading guilty to setting a woman on fire last year.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Samuel Coley was sentenced to 15 years with 10 to serve in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). He pled guilty to aggravated assault domestic violence.

The incident happened in August 2022. Merit Health River Region hospital notified the sheriff’s office about a woman who had arrived at the emergency room with burns reportedly suffered during a domestic assault.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said it appeared the suspect had poured rubbing alcohol on the woman and set her on fire. She was burned on her shoulders, upper body and legs.

The woman was treated in the emergency room for most of the day, but she was released later that afternoon.