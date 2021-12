WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing his grandmother in Warren County was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The Vicksburg Post reported Samuel Hunter Anderson was convicted on a first-degree murder charge after a three-day trial.

Prosecutors said Anderson shot his grandmother, Evelyn Davenport, at her home U.S. 61 South on September 25, 2020. She later died from her injuries.