VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected in Warren County for a third time within a year.

The Natchez Democrat reported the positive case came from a hunter-harvested buck located two miles east of the other positives in Warren County. The buck was harvested on Friday.

The CWD management zone includes all of Warren and Claiborne counties and Issaquena County east of the Mississippi River and south of Highway 14.

The first positive case of CWD was reported in Issaquena County in 2018.

CWD is a 100% fatal, transmissible, neurogenerative disease. One challenge of detecting the disease is that until deer enter the last stages of CWD, they often appear completely healthy.

Hunter participation in efforts to control CWD includes submitting harvested deer for testing, harvesting younger bucks, and discontinuing the use of supplemental feeding and baiting to help keep deer from congregating.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) allows more deer to be harvested in CWD zones and forbids supplemental feeding in these areas.

The next important step is for hunters to leave the heads of harvested deer at one of the state’s 63 drop-off sites. Agency officials collect the heads weekly, test them for CWD and provide the results at no cost to the hunters. MDWFP also works with more than 60 participating taxidermists statewide to collect samples for CWD testing.