WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, May 2, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace brought attention to a disparity in his salary to the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

The Vicksburg Post reported Pace told the board that his salary has been higher than it should have been after reviewing the 2020 census data.

The 2020 census data showed Warren County’s population had decreased since the 2010 census to 44,722 individuals, just 278 people away of the requirement for Warren County Sheriff to be placed in the $90,000 per year bracket.