VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County students walked out of class on Wednesday in honor of the six students and faculty members killed during the Nashville school shooting.

One by one, students at Warren Central High School walked and took a seat in the hallway for a moment of silence raising awareness against gun violence and honoring the lives of those killed.

“These things aren’t going to stop on their own, and I think it’s important for our national leaders and our state leaders to do something,” said Warren Central High School student Paul Winfield.

Students said school shootings have become all too common in America, and they want change.

Another student at Warren Central High School said, “I hope this this spreads awareness that it needs to, and we come to a reality that this is a real problem.”

Students said they also want to honor the lives of those killed during the Nashville school shooting.

“We have humanity. We have hearts. The children and the faculty at that innocent school did not deserve this at all,” stated Prichard.