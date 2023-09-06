WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved a pre-construction expense of more than $1.1 million for a new county jail.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the new jail will be built off of Highway 80. The board purchased 47-acres in June 2018.

In 2022, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the jail is due for an upgrade, citing several issues with the facility. The jail was built in 1907 and upgraded in 1977.

Pace said the new facility would need to house 300 to 350 people. He also stated that a larger facility would allow for the reintroduction of programs like life skills, GED and road clean-up programs.