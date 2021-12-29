Warren County supervisors propose lease purchase for jail

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County supervisors are considering the option to lease-purchase to help fund a new jail on U.S. Highway 80.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the county is preparing a proposal to find a company with the qualifications to build a new jail and replace the century old facility.

“We’re talking about a facility with a baseline of about 275 bed as an initial size and then we would have the capability to expand through the years to 350,” said Board President Jeff Holland.

Holland said the board is considering a timeline for the project, but he said any schedule to build the new jail will depend on the time it takes to design the facility and what contractors can do based on the supply chain.