VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors is working to create a roadwork database.

According to the Vicksburg Post, supervisors met on Monday to discuss the lack of records regarding road repairs. Leaders said the setback was due to the lack of hot mix asphalt available at this time.

County Engineer Keith O’Keefe said Warren County will soon advertise for contractors bids for shoulder repair and striping of county roads.