VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) will sponsor a household hazardous waste collection day.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the event will be held at the Sherman Avenue school parking lot from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.

The following items will be accepted:

Batteries

Used motor oil

Antifreeze

Insecticides

Pesticides

Aerosols

Acids

Flammable liquids

Paint

Computer equipment

L.P. cylinders

TVs

Fluorescent light bulbs

Ammunition

Non-hazardous waste will also be accepted, including metals and tires. Organizers also said paper shredding will be offered.

The event is free of charge.