VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) will sponsor a household hazardous waste collection day.
Vicksburg Daily News reported the event will be held at the Sherman Avenue school parking lot from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.
The following items will be accepted:
- Batteries
- Used motor oil
- Antifreeze
- Insecticides
- Pesticides
- Aerosols
- Acids
- Flammable liquids
- Paint
- Computer equipment
- L.P. cylinders
- TVs
- Fluorescent light bulbs
- Ammunition
Non-hazardous waste will also be accepted, including metals and tires. Organizers also said paper shredding will be offered.
The event is free of charge.