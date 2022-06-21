VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) will sponsor a household hazardous waste collection day.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the event will be held at the Sherman Avenue school parking lot from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.

The following items will be accepted:

  • Batteries
  • Used motor oil
  • Antifreeze
  • Insecticides
  • Pesticides
  • Aerosols
  • Acids
  • Flammable liquids
  • Paint
  • Computer equipment
  • L.P. cylinders
  • TVs
  • Fluorescent light bulbs
  • Ammunition

Non-hazardous waste will also be accepted, including metals and tires. Organizers also said paper shredding will be offered.

The event is free of charge.