Warren County to receive $170K for opioid lawsuit settlement

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County will receive $171,431 from the total $200 million settlement given to Mississippi after an opioid lawsuit.

The Vicksburg Post reported the lawsuit is between state and local governments and Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen. Johnson & Johnson was labeled as the drug manufacturer in the suit with the rest labeled as distributors.

The money will be paid out over a 17 year period. According to the Board of Supervisors attorney Blake Teller, some of the money will be used for drug treatment. However, the rest of the funds are considered for general use, with no specific requirements.

The money received by the state will be given to cities that were involved in the suit.