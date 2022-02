WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County has been placed under a burn ban until March 7, 2022.

The Vicksburg Post reported Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs requested the ban after two fires were reported on Friday, February 11.

The burn ban covers the entire county, including the City of Vicksburg.

Rain is expected in the forecast this week, and county leaders could reevaluate the ban at their next meeting on February 22.