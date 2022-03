VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time in more than 50 years, a passenger rail service could return to the City of Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Post reported the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Vicksburg leaders signed resolutions declaring support for Amtrak rail service coming through the city on a proposed Dallas to Atlanta route.

The supervisors and the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen both ratified their resolutions on Monday, March 7.