VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – From June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023, the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library will suspend late fines on overdue materials, except for Interlibrary Loan Items.

Vicksburg Daily News reported leaders said the suspension will give more people in the community access to vital materials, resources and services.

Although late fines have been suspended, library users are still responsible for returning items to the library on time. The library will still send courtesy reminders to neighbors to return items.

Materials that are 28 days overdue after their final renewal are assumed lost, and neighbors will be billed for the replacement cost.