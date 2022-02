VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library announced a change in hours of operation due to staffing issues.

As of Tuesday, March 1, the library will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The library will continue the mask requirement for all persons entering the building.

The Library Board of Trustees will meet next month to review the situation and make changes accordingly.