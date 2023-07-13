WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Warren County woman was arrested for causing $40,000 worth of damage to crops in a field.

The Vicksburg Post reported a July 3 social media video showed a black Nissan sedan doing donuts in a field. Investigators were able to determine the identity of the driver.

A warrant was issued for Jewel Adamson, 23, in connection to the case. Investigators said she turned herself in to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on July 11.

Adamson has been charged with felony malicious mischief in relation to the damaged crops and destruction of private property.