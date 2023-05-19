WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Warren County woman was arrested in connection to a SNAP fraud investigation, according to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS).

Officials with MDHS said Felicia M. White received $34,347.00 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household income and composition accurately to the agency.

The case was referred to the Warren County District Attorney’s office. An indictment for White was secured on March 28, 2023, and White later turned herself in to Warren County officials on May 15, 2023, through her attorney.

“This investigation demonstrates the strengthened controls we have in place to identify, investigate, and eliminate fraud in our programs,” said MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson.

Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS online by submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/, calling the Fraud Tip Line at 1-(800)-299-6905, or email at fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.