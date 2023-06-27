WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond has been set for the woman accused of shooting another woman in the neck with a pellet gun.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Catheann Lee, 35, was charged with aggravated assault. Her bond was set at $5,000 on Tuesday, June 27.

The shooting happened on Old Highway 27 after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.

According to investigators, the victim went to a home and got into a confrontation with Lee. Authorities said the confrontation led to the shooting. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said a deputy was patrolling the community on June 25 and noticed Lee walking in the roadway. The deputy attempted to make contact with Lee, but investigators said she ran away and hid in a nearby mobile home.

Pace said Lee was later arrested without further incident.