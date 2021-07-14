Warren County woman sentenced for attacking children with knife

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Warren County woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison on two counts of felony child abuse, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

Shana Smith, 36, was charged with child abuse after she attacked her children with a knife. Two of the children were injured, while the third escaped. Investigators said one child had cuts on their throat and was admitted to the hospital.

At the time of the attack, the children were ages seven, five and two.

After entering an open plea in court, Smith was sentenced to 40 years for each charge of child abuse, with 20 to serve and 20 suspended with five years supervised upon release. The sentences will run concurrently.