VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Warren County woman was injured after being shot in the neck with a pellet gun.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened on Old Highway 27 after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.

According to investigators, the victim went to a home and got into a confrontation with another woman. Authorities said the confrontation led to the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities have not said if the other woman would face charges in the case.