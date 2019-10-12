Warriors of the Badge Poker Ride: Honoring two fallen Brookhaven officers

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV)- On September 29, 2018, two Brookhaven officers were shot and killed in the line of duty.

Today, October 12, 2019, people gathered for the Warriors of the Badge Ride to pay homage to Corporal Zach Moak and Patrolman James White.

Warriors of the Badge Poker Ride is an event put together by the late Zach Moak’s mother, Vicki Moak.

During this event, bikers ride to five different locations and will pull a card from each of them. A winner will be chosen and will receive $200.

12’s Shay O’Connor will have more on this story when she returns.