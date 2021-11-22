Waste Management announces route changes for Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Waste Management will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 25.
The trash collection schedule will resume as follows:
- For the Town of Hazlehurst, Madison County, Hinds County and Copiah County – Customers regularly scheduled on Thursday will be serviced on Friday. Those serviced on Friday will be serviced on Saturday.
- For Pearl, Richland, Brandon, Madison, Clinton, Crystal Springs, Rankin and the City of Jackson – Customers will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled collection day – Monday, November 29.
- For recycling in Madison and Clinton – Customers will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled collection day – Thursday, December 2.
- For Commercial – Customers regularly serviced on Thursday will be serviced on Friday and Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday.