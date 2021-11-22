Waste Management announces route changes for Thanksgiving

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Waste Management will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 25.

The trash collection schedule will resume as follows:

  • For the Town of Hazlehurst, Madison County, Hinds County and Copiah County – Customers regularly scheduled on Thursday will be serviced on Friday. Those serviced on Friday will be serviced on Saturday.
  • For Pearl, Richland, Brandon, Madison, Clinton, Crystal Springs, Rankin and the City of Jackson – Customers will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled collection day – Monday, November 29.
  • For recycling in Madison and Clinton – Customers will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled collection day – Thursday, December 2.
  • For Commercial – Customers regularly serviced on Thursday will be serviced on Friday and Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories