JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, March 14, Waste Management of Mississippi, Inc. filed a motion to dismiss its case against Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and the City of Jackson.

In the original complaint, the company accused the mayor of creating his own emergency to bypass state law and the council’s approval of a garbage contract.

The city’s current contract with Waste Management expires on April 1, 2022.