JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Waste Management of Mississippi Inc. has released a letter to Jackson mayor and city council members citing their refusal to engage in any negotiations.

The company said it is currently collecting waste pursuant to its contract with the City.

“The Mayor cannot create an emergency in an attempt to end run the process. Waste Management remains and willing to engage negotiations as called for by the RFP and to provide solid waste collection services to city residents according to the City’s recent RFP beginning April 1,” said Waste.

Waste Management said it is willing to provide services to the City of Jackson during the month of April at the same rates in their existing contract which expires on March 31, 2022.

To read the full letter, click here.