JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Waste Management of Mississippi has moved forward in suing Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and the City of Jackson, according to the Clarion Ledger.

This comes after Waste Management released a letter addressing the City’s refusal to engage in any negotiations.

In the suit, the company accused the mayor of creating his own emergency to bypass state law and the council’s approval of a garbage contract.

“The Mayor cannot create an emergency in an attempt to end run the process. Waste Management remains and willing to engage negotiations as called for by the RFP and to provide solid waste collection services to city residents according to the City’s recent RFP beginning April 1,” said Waste Management.

Waste Management said it has offered to extend its contract until April 30. The current contract ends on April 1.