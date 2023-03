VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Waste Management employee was hit by a vehicle on Timberlane Drive in Vicksburg.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident on Friday, March 31.

The worker was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson by ambulance. There’s no word on the employee’s condition.