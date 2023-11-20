JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Dexter Wade during his funeral on Monday, November 20.

Wade’s funeral will be held at New Horizon Church International in Jackson at 11:00 a.m. CT.

On November 16, civil rights attorney Ben Crump released the initial findings of Wade‘s independent autopsy.

Officials said the 37-year-old had been hit by a Jackson police cruiser in March and later buried in a pauper’s field in Hinds County. His mother, Bettersten Wade, said she did not know that he was deceased until August 24.

According to information provided to Crump by Pathologist Dr. Frank Peretti, Wade’s body had not been embalmed and was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Peretti reported Wade’s body had multiple blunt force injuries to the skull, ribs, and pelvis. His left leg was amputated, and his body had been run over by a vehicle.

Crump said there was a wallet in the front pocket of Wade’s jeans that contained his state identification card with is home address, his credit card and a health insurance card.

Dexter Wade (Courtesy: Ben Crump Law)

The attorney said a full autopsy report is expected soon.

According to Crump, an investigator from the coroner’s office identified Dexter using fingerprints and reportedly turned it over to Jackson police to do the proper death notification on March 9. However, Wade said she did not receive any answers from authorities until August.

Wade’s body was exhumed from the pauper’s field in Hinds County on Monday, November 13, hours before his family arrived at the location.

Sharpton and Crump have both called on the Justice Department to investigate the Jackson Police Department (JPD). On Tuesday, Sharpton sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to request an investigation into JPD’s actions.

If the livestream does not work, click here to watch the funeral.