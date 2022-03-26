JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival will be held on Saturday, March 26. This year’s theme is “Go Big and Come Home,” which coincides with the City of Jackson’s bicentennial homecoming theme.

The parade was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the Grand Marshal is Alexander “Trace” Armstrong Alston III, a longtime parade member with the marching Rude Men Crew. Proceeds from the parade and festival will go to benefit Children’s of Mississippi, the state’s only dedicated pediatric hospital and research center.

Here is the schedule for the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival:

7:00 a.m. – Float Lineup Begins Begins at corner of State Street and Court Street

– Float Lineup Begins 9:00 a.m. – Hal’s St. Paddy’s Children Festival at West Street in front of Thalia Mara Hall

– Hal’s St. Paddy’s Children Festival 10:00 a.m. – The MARL Pet Parade at West Street in front of the Mississippi Museum of Art

– The MARL Pet Parade 11:00 a.m. – Hal’s St. Paddy’s Children Parade at West Street in front of the Mississippi Museum of Art

– Hal’s St. Paddy’s Children Parade 1:00 p.m. – Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade Begins at corner of State Street and Court Street

– Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade 1:00 p.m. – Gates Open for The Official Afterparty at Hal & Mal’s

– Gates Open for The Official Afterparty 3:00 p.m. – Music Begins for The Official Afterparty at Hal & Mal’s

– Music Begins for The Official Afterparty

Courtesy: Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival website

The after party will be held at Hal & Mal’s in Jackson. The lineup includes the Molly Ringwalds, the Mustache Band, the Frazier Band and several DJs.