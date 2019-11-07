Congressman Bennie Thompson holds ICE raids hearing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Congressman Bennie G. Thompson opened up the hearing with a summary of what happened on August 7, the day of the ICE raids in Mississippi.

Congressman @BennieGThompson starts with a summary of the ICE raids that took place August 7. He says nearly 1,000 children were left without one of their parents. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/kBP4wmJNYn — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) November 7, 2019

The hearing purpose is to give committee members the opportunity to learn how the Trump Administration, and ICE specifically, has impacted communities across Mississippi.

Several witnesses spoke about the day of the raid and life after.

The first to speak is Professor Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi School of Law. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/PEhpPvFBx0 — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) November 7, 2019

“By any measure, the August ICE raids were a show of force that has had a significant impact on communities in Mississippi. Three months later, we still don’t have a proper explanation of why the federal government planned and executed these raids without accounting for the impact on children, families, and the community. Because of this negligence, dozens of children went home after their first day of school to find that one or both of their parents were nowhere to be found. It is imperative that Congress not ignore our oversight responsibilities as the Trump Administration continues to cruelly target migrant families. This hearing will be an opportunity to hear directly from our communities on how the Administration’s immigration policies have impacted them.” Chairman Thompson released the following statement announcing the hearing

