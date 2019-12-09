Jackson Police address recent crimes in the city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department addressed the recent crimes in the city during a Monday news conference.

According to investigators, the recent crimes started on Monday, December 2, 2019. 19-year-old Jauan Tolbert was shot and killed while driving on I-55 near Beasley Road.

The second deadly shooting happened on Friday, December 6, 2019. Police said 29-year-old Jorge Velazquez Morales was killed on I-20 S. Frontage Road after shots were fired into his vehicle.

Investigators said the third deadly shooting happened on Kennington Avenue on Saturday, December 7, 2019. 48-year-old Calvin Kennedy was shot and killed. His vehicle crashed into a church.

The fourth deadly shooting happened on Eisenhower Avenue at Wainwright Avenue on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Police said 39-year-old Cedrick Simmons was shot in the head.

According to officers, the fifth deadly shooting happened at Northwood Village Apartments on Sunday, December 8, 2019. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Daniel Brown.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis believes the shootings are social crimes. If you know anything about the crimes, investigators are encouraging you to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

