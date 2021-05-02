Watch Live: Tornado warning issued for Warren, Issaquena, and Yazoo counties

Storm in Satartia, Miss. (Courtesy of Ben McCone)

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A tornado warning has been issued for Warren, Issaquena, and Yazoo counties until 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The community of Redwood and Satartia are urged to seek shelter now.

A tornado was confirmed in Warren County by the National Weather Service just after 5:00 p.m. The tornado was first observed in the Eagle Lake community. Currently, there is a weak debris signature being picked up on radar.

Debris can be tossed far from the actual tornado, neighbors in the northern area of Warren County are strongly advised to seek shelter at this time.

