Watch Live: Tornado warning issued for Warren, Issaquena, and Yazoo counties

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A tornado warning has been issued for Warren, Issaquena, and Yazoo counties until 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The community of Redwood and Satartia are urged to seek shelter now.

Storm in Satartia, Miss. (Courtesy of Ben McCone)

5:33 PM – New Tornado WARNING for Warren, Issaquena, and Yazoo counties until 6:30 PM. A storm with history of producing a tornado continues to push east with rotation. Seek shelter north of Redwood & in Satartia! Live now on @WJTV: https://t.co/U3FkGLiz7C #MSwx pic.twitter.com/S0H8BHOi21 — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) May 2, 2021

A tornado was confirmed in Warren County by the National Weather Service just after 5:00 p.m. The tornado was first observed in the Eagle Lake community. Currently, there is a weak debris signature being picked up on radar.

5:14 PM – The storm that just produced an observed tornado will likely cross Hwy 61, just north of Redwood, around 5:20 PM. Seek shelter northern Warren County! Tornado warning until 5:30 PM. @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/uypvGAMGCJ — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) May 2, 2021

Debris can be tossed far from the actual tornado, neighbors in the northern area of Warren County are strongly advised to seek shelter at this time.

For updates on weather coverage, stay with Storm Team 12 as they provide the latest here live.