WATCH: New Video of Rankin County Tornado

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – There is new video of the Rankin County tornado from late Friday evening. This was the view of a storm chaser in Pelahatchie, MS who reported the tornado was on the ground to the National Weather Service. Storm Team 12 was live on the air covering this storm before the twister touched down.

The National Weather Service will survey damage this weekend to determine the strength and wind speed of the tornado. Rankin County Emergency Management have not reported major damage from the tornado, though wind damage has impacted other parts of the county. Stay with 12 News for updates on severe weather recovery.