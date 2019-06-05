Local News

Water bill payment fraud advisory

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - The City of Jackson Water Sewer Business Administration has been alerted that one of its employees may have been fraudulently posing as a WSBA Customer Service Representative and collecting cash payments from WSBA customers at their homes and/or businesses.

The City of Jackson Department of Public Works Water Sewer Business Administration will never send anyone to your home or business collect payment.

Call the police immediately if this happens to you.  

Meet the Team

