FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) issued a water contact advisory in Flowood.

According to MDEQ officials, there was a release of wastewater from a sewer collection system into a water tributary near Hidden Hills subdivision.

MDEQ officials said they were alerted on Friday, June 16 that the City of Flowood experienced a power failure at a lift-station which, along with heavy rain, caused the discharge of 300 to 400 gallons per minute of wastewater.

They said the wastewater is going into an unnamed tributary before flowing into the confluence of Mill creek and Pelahatchie Bay. The advisory continues to a line from the west end of Pelican Place off Audubon Point Drive to the end of Forest Point Drive.

MDEQ officials said neighbors should take precautions if they are near these points until the situation has been resolved.

Courtesy: MDEQ

Power was expected to be restored Friday afternoon and should stop the discharge.

MDEQ official said they’re staying in close contact with the City of Flowood and will continue to monitor the situation.