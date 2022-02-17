JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced water will be cutoff for some neighbors on Friday, February 18 as crews work on the Meadow Road bridge.

The water line on Meadow Road will be shutdown starting at 7:00 a.m. to allow a connection to a new section of water line. The work is expected to take four hours to complete.

Leaders said the cutoff will affect three homes on Meadow Road, Hanging Moss Road Church of Christ and several homes on Hanging Moss Drive going north.

Water pressure is expected to be restored by Friday afternoon.