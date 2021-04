JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has arranged two drinking water distribution sites

beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

The distribution will take place at the following locations:

Forest Hill High School (parking lot): 26007 Raymond Road in Jackson

Metrocenter Mall (main entrance): 3645 Hwy 80 West in Jackson

Jackson senior citizens, disabled and other homebound residents should call 311 or 601.960.1111 for water delivery.