JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors in need on Wednesday, June 29 at 5:30 p.m.

The distribution will take place in the parking lot of the Triangle Plaza Shopping Center at the intersection of N. State Street and Northside Drive.

There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out.

Potable water is also available for affected residents at any of the city’s fire stations.