JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will host a water distribution drive-thru on Friday, February 11.

Neighbors can receive a load of one case of water and two 2.5 gallon boxes of water while supplies last. Only one load will be given to each car. Cars must enter the line a second time if receiving for more than one family.

The drive-thru will be held at the Salvation Army Worship Center on Beasley Road in Jackson from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. or until supplies last.