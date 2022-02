JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A water giveaway will be held on Tuesday, February 1 at Wingfield High School in Jackson.

Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced the distribution will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the school. They said the school will distribute 150 cases of bottled water to the community.

The event will be a drive-thru water pickup. Each car will receive one case of water.