CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Claiborne County Sheriff Department, along with the Mississippi Shine Project, will host a water giveaway on Friday, April 8.

The giveaway will be held at the Claiborne County Fairgrounds at 10:00 a.m.

Leaders said they will giveaway 250 cases of water. This will be on a first come, first served basis.

Only one case of water will be provided per vehicle.