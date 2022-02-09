RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) have issued a boil water notice for all subdivisions on the Pelahatchie Bay water system. The notice affects 3,500 customers.

PRVWSD officials said a subcontractor for a utility company hit a 10-inch water line below a water tower near Pelahatchie Shore Park. The break caused a leak that drained three water tanks that serve the Pelahatchie Bay area.

The following subdivisions are under notice:

Woodlake

Brendalwood

Woodlake Acadia

Townhomes of Woodlake

Commercial

Harbor View

Turtle Creek

Ashland Estate

Commonwealth

Brenhaven

Bay Creek

Private

Windward Bluff

Forest Point

Arrowhead

Beaver Run

Pelahatchie Woods

Hanover

Cliffview

Cliffview by the Bay

Audubon Point

Audubon Point I

Audubon Point II

Glen Cove

Paradise Point

Sunrise Point

Waterwood

Timber Crest

King’s Ridge

Riverchase

Barnett Bend

Hinters Oak

Riverchase North

Bridgetowne

Marblehead

Palisades/Sanctuary

Bridgepointe

Lighthouse Bend at Bridgepoint

Arbor Landing

Northshore Village

Windward Oaks

Fox Bay

Fox Bay Part IV

Northshore Elementary School

Bay Pointe

Pineridge at Bay Pointe

Those affected should boil water for one minute before cooking, baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Employees are working to repair the water main break.

A sample will be tested on Thursday, February 10. Leaders said the notice will be in affect for at least 24 hours or until clear samples are collected.