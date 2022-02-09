RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) have issued a boil water notice for all subdivisions on the Pelahatchie Bay water system. The notice affects 3,500 customers.
PRVWSD officials said a subcontractor for a utility company hit a 10-inch water line below a water tower near Pelahatchie Shore Park. The break caused a leak that drained three water tanks that serve the Pelahatchie Bay area.
The following subdivisions are under notice:
- Woodlake
- Brendalwood
- Woodlake Acadia
- Townhomes of Woodlake
- Commercial
- Harbor View
- Turtle Creek
- Ashland Estate
- Commonwealth
- Brenhaven
- Bay Creek
- Private
- Windward Bluff
- Forest Point
- Arrowhead
- Beaver Run
- Pelahatchie Woods
- Hanover
- Cliffview
- Cliffview by the Bay
- Audubon Point
- Audubon Point I
- Audubon Point II
- Glen Cove
- Paradise Point
- Sunrise Point
- Waterwood
- Timber Crest
- King’s Ridge
- Riverchase
- Barnett Bend
- Hinters Oak
- Riverchase North
- Bridgetowne
- Marblehead
- Palisades/Sanctuary
- Bridgepointe
- Lighthouse Bend at Bridgepoint
- Arbor Landing
- Northshore Village
- Windward Oaks
- Fox Bay
- Fox Bay Part IV
- Northshore Elementary School
- Bay Pointe
- Pineridge at Bay Pointe
Those affected should boil water for one minute before cooking, baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.
Employees are working to repair the water main break.
A sample will be tested on Thursday, February 10. Leaders said the notice will be in affect for at least 24 hours or until clear samples are collected.