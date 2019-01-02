Water main break in Jackson Video

This is a City of Jackson Alert.

Due to a water main break, your location may be experiencing low water pressure. The following locations may be affected:

Cedar Hills Subdivision

Carriage Hills Subdivision

5200 to 6499 Highway 18

Eden Downs Road

TV Road area

Maddox Road area

The repair is ongoing and should last 4 to 6 hours. Crews are working diligently to get pressure restored to all affected areas.

For questions, call 601.960.1777.

Map of the proposed low-pressure area. The area inside the orange oval has the highest probability of pressures lower than 20psi and will most likely be our precautionary boil water area.

Stakeholder Issues - JPS schools (Forest Hill High, Siwell Middle, and Timberlawn Elem) are closed this week for Christmas break so there should be no issue for them today.