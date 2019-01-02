Water main break in Jackson
Water main break in Jackson
This is a City of Jackson Alert.
Due to a water main break, your location may be experiencing low water pressure. The following locations may be affected:
Cedar Hills Subdivision
Carriage Hills Subdivision
5200 to 6499 Highway 18
Eden Downs Road
TV Road area
Maddox Road area
The repair is ongoing and should last 4 to 6 hours. Crews are working diligently to get pressure restored to all affected areas.
For questions, call 601.960.1777.
Map of the proposed low-pressure area. The area inside the orange oval has the highest probability of pressures lower than 20psi and will most likely be our precautionary boil water area.
Stakeholder Issues - JPS schools (Forest Hill High, Siwell Middle, and Timberlawn Elem) are closed this week for Christmas break so there should be no issue for them today.