Water outage to affect Highway 80 businesses in Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced several businesses along Highway 80 in South Jackson will be affected by a temporary water outage on Sunday, November 14.

According to officials, crews will perform maintenance work to assist the new Pearl development at the Old Highway Inn. A new water valve will be installed in the area, and the work could take a couple of hours.

Leaders said the city has been in contact with most of the business owners, and they plan to notify the rest about the outage. The following businesses will be temporarily affected by the work Sunday morning:

J&H Gas

McDonalds

Popeyes

Cookout

Pizza Hut

Captain D’s

Puckett Machinery

Creshale’s Cafe

Carson Tire & Muffler

Capital Pawn Shop

Once the water has been restored, a precautionary boil water notice will be issued to the affected area.