PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A planned water service outage will affect some northeast Pearl neighbors on Wednesday, January 12.

The outage will affect the Asbury Subdivision, Woodson Bend, Amanda Drive, Henderson Road, Cooper Road and Eldorado Road from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

City leaders said crews will be making water main connections at Eldorado Road and the new East Metro Parkway. A boil water notice will be issued once service is restored.