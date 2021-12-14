Water, sewer rates to increase for Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s Special Council meeting held on Tuesday, December 14 covered water, sewer and sanitation rates.

Effective Thursday, January 13, those who live within the City of Jackson will see a 20% rate increase on their water and sewer bill. City leaders said the increases were needed to meet consent decree requirements and to cover current costs with the solid waste division.

The vote passed by 4-3. Councilmen Kenneth Stokes, Aaron Banks and Vernon Hartley voted against the decision.

“We don’t want to raise the rates on our residents. Nobody wants to raise the rates, but this isn’t a matter of choice. If we know the cost of sanitation is going up for us, then we should be able to meet that cost,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

Prior to the meeting, water and sewer rates have stayed the same in the city since 2013.