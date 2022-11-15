CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Traffic along Springridge Road in Clinton is being detoured after a waterline break on Monday, November 14.

According to Clinton leaders, both the northbound and southbound traffic on the road are being detoured around the site while repairs are being made.

The waterline broke across from Wildwood Baptist Church. The City of Jackson crews were notified about the break and are working with the City of Clinton to address the issue.

Courtesy: City of Clinton

Clinton leaders said the waterline only services the area west of Springridge Road and south of McRaven Road. They said Jackson kept the water certificates when Clinton annexed the area.